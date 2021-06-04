Kazakh Senate Speaker meets with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM – Wrapping up his official visit to Uzbekistan, Senate Speaker of the Kazakh Parliament Maulen Ashimbayev held a meeting with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The President of Uzbekistan with satisfaction praised current high level of the Uzbek-Kazakh relations of friendship, good neighborliness and strategic partnership achieved thanks to regular and effective contacts at the high level.

Speaker Ahimbayev, in his turn, informed Shavkat Mirziyoyev of the work carried out jointly with colleagues from the Oliy Majlis to strengthen bilateral inter-parliamentary cooperation.

Maulen Ashimbayev noted it is crucial to maintain the high level of cooperation set by the presidents of the two countries. In his words, First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev continues to pay utmost attention to strengthening of the Kazakh-Uzbek relations.

He also added that inter-parliamentary cooperation between Nur-Sultan and Tashkent continues to develop actively and that good neighborly, constructive and mutually profitable relations is the guarantee of prosperity of the two nations.

According to Ashimbayev, the Kazakh Senate will go to great lengths together with its Uzbek colleagues in order to cement the inter-parliamentary cooperation and deepen strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

The sides went on to discuss prospects of strengthening cultural and humanitarian ties as well as interaction in the international agenda and other issues.

Earlier it was reported that Maulen Ashimbayev had arrived in Uzbekistan for the official visit. He already met with his counterpart Tanzila Narbayeva, the Chairman of the Senate to ink the Cooperation Roadmap for 2021-2022 and with Nurdinjan Ismailov, Chairman of the Legislative Chamber of Oliy Majlis.