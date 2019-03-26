Kazakh Senate Speaker Nazarbayeva holds telephone talks with Turkish counterpart

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Speaker of the Kazakh Senate Dariga Nazarbayeva has held a telephone talks with Mustafa Şentop, Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the chamber.

Speaker Şentop extended his congratulations to Dariga Nazarbayeva on the occasion of Nauryz holiday and her election as the Speaker of the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament and wished her success in her work for the benefit of the people of Kazakhstan. He went on to express confidence in further strengthening of bilateral cooperation and invited her to visit Turkey.



Dariga Nazarbayeva, in turn, thanked the Turkish side for warm greetings , stressing that the main goal is to continue to pursue the course of the Leader of the Nation aimed at modernization. The Senate Speaker gave an insight into the strategic development of Kazakhstan, focusing on the social support of the population, economy growth and attraction of investment.



The sides continued by discussing bilateral cooperation, especially strengthening of inter-parliamentary dialogue. The Kazakh Senate Speaker invited Mustafa Şentop to attend the 4th Meeting of Speakers of Eurasian Countries' Parliaments set to take place on September 23-24 in Nur-Sultan.



Additionally, Speaker Şentop highly praised the contribution made by the First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, his leading role in the successful development of Kazakhstan and thanked for personal contribution to the strengthening of Kazakh-Turkish relations.