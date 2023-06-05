Kazakh Senate Speaker participates in int’l conference dedicated to Sultan Baybars in Egypt

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbyev took part in the work of the international science-to-practice conference dated to the 800th anniversary of Sultan Baybars in Egypt, Kazinform has learned from the Senate’s press service.

Kazakhstan and Egyptian researchers took the floor at the conference to make reports and discuss the issues of further expansion of scientific and educational interaction.

Greeting participants of the conference, Speaker Ashimbayev on behalf of the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, thanked the leadership and people of Egypt for hosting the events dated to the 800th anniversary of Sultan Baybars at such a high level.

The Kazakh Senate Speaker pointed out the relevance of the conference for further study and promotion of historical and cultural heritage of the people of Kazakhstan and Egypt.

«The Al-Azhar University is one of the world’s oldest higher education institutions and most prestigious Muslim spiritual universities that has greatly contributed to the spiritual development of the entire Muslim world,» said Ashimbayev, reminding it was restored by the decision of Sultan Baybars. He also stressedg the symbolism of holding the conference within the walls of the university.

Maulen Ashimbayev went on to note that Sultan Baybars is an outstanding figure in the history of Turkic people and his fate is inextricably intertwined with the Kazakh steppes.

Studying’s Sultan Baybars’ life’s journey is without doubt of paramount historical value and relevance for the global scientific community, believes Ashimbayev.

In his remarks, Speaker Ashimbayev also emphasized that common history is a connecting link between Kazakhstan and Egypt, expressing confidence the bilateral humanitarian ties will strengthen further.

While in Egypt, the Kazakh Senate Speaker also participated in the events dated to the Days of Kazakhstan’s Culture in Egypt, including a gala concert of the Kazakh performers at the Cairo Opera House and an exhibition of the Kazakh craftsmen showcasing the best artisanal traditions.