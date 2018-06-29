Kazakh Senate Speaker receives ambassadors of Cuba and UK

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chairman of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Ambassadors Emilio Pupo of the Republic of Cuba and Michael Gifford of the United Kingdom at their request, Kazinform cites the Senate's press service.



The Cuban diplomat informed on the results of the parliamentary elections held in March.

The Ambassador also highlighted good opportunities for win-win cooperation in the fields of medicine, sports, tourism, and law enforcement. He expressed gratitude to Kazakhstan for the principled stance in supporting Cuba in the UN.

The sides also underlined the great potential for building up the inter-parliamentary dialogue, in particular, within the Parliamentarians for Nuclear Non-Proliferation and Disarmament (PNND), the Inter-Parliamentary Union.

Receiving the Ambassador of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed confidence that the diplomat's extensive experience will help strengthen mutually-advantageous cooperation between the two countries. The Speaker stressed that Kazakhstan regards the UK as a very important trade and investment partner, and is supportive of developing the political dialogue including between the parliaments of the two countries.

The ambassador reminded that the delegation of the British All-Party Parliamentary Group for Kazakhstan led by Member of the House of Commons Bob Stewart visited Kazakhstan a month ago. And, according to the diplomat, delegations of a higher level are now expected.



The Chairman of the Senate informed the British diplomat on the results of the Kazakh Parliament's activities within the last session, when 84 legislative enactments were passed.