    15:10, 08 June 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Senate Speaker receives Azerbaijan’s Ambassador

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Senate Speaker Maulen Asimbayev received Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Kazakhstan Rashad Mammadov on the occasion of completion of his diplomatic mission in Kazakhstan, the Senate’s press service reports.

    The Speaker thanked the Ambassador for significant contribution to strengthening of friendly relations between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan. He also noted that inter-parliamentary cooperation is an important part Kazakhstan- Azerbaijan cooperation. He mentioned strengthening of bilateral ties as well as cooperation within international structures, such as CIS IPA, TURKPA, and OSCE PA.


    Tags:
    Foreign policy Senate Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan Diplomacy
