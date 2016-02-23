Kazakh Senate Speaker receives head of OSCE/ODIHR election observation mission

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Senate Speaker of Kazakhstan Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev received Head of the OSCE/ODIHR Election Observation Mission Boris Frlec at his request on Tuesday.

At the meeting Mr. Frlec familiarized the Senate Speaker with mandate and day-to-day functioning of the mission that consists of 11 experts and 28 long-term observers. Over 400 short-term observers of the OSCE are expected in Kazakhstan on the threshold of the snap parliamentary election on March 20.



Mr. Tokayev stressed that participation of the OSCE observation mission in the upcoming election symbolizes high level of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the organization. According to him, Kazakhstan will undoubtedly hold free and fair election in accordance with its legislation and international standards.



The sides also underscored the importance of implementation of five institutional reforms proposed by President Nursultan Nazarbayev for further comprehensive development of Kazakhstan.