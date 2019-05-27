Kazakh Senate Speaker, Russian Ambassador meet in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Senate Speaker Dariga Nazarbayeva has received today Ambassador of Russia to Kazakhstan Alexey Borodavkin, Kazinform has learnt from the Senate's press service.

At the meeting, the sides discussed the issues of strengthening bilateral cooperation.



While debating the development of inter-parliamentary ties, Speaker Nazarbayeva and Ambassador Borodavkin praised active work of the Cooperation Commission and constructive format of interaction between the relevant committees of the upper chambers of the Kazakh and Russian Parliaments.







The Russian diplomat suggested holding the young leader-parliamentarians' summit on the sidelines of the Interregional Cooperation Forum of Kazakhstan and Russia slated to be held in Omsk this year. He also went on to inform Dariga Nazarbayev of the important joint projects in industrial as well as cultural spheres.



The sides also touched upon the preparations for the 4th Meeting of Speakers of the Eurasian Parliaments themed "Greater Eurasia: Dialogue, Trust, Partnership" set to be held in Nur-Sultan this September. Speakers of parliaments of 84 countries and heads of 16 international organizations were invited to attend the event.