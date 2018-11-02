EN
    16:36, 02 November 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Senate Speaker, Russian State Duma Chairman meet in Moscow

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Chairman of Kazakh Parliament Senate Qassym-Jomart Toqayev who arrived in Moscow for a working visit has met with Chairman of the Russian State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Qassym-Jomart Tokayev told the Russian side about the ongoing reforms in Kazakhstan and noted strategic character of the recent Presidential Address to the Nation which is aimed at settlement of high-priority tasks in order to improve people's wellbeing and ensure sustainable economic growth.

    The sides discussed also various aspects of Kazakhstan-Russia multilateral cooperation.

    Tokayev pointed out the importance of the Kazakh-Russian partnership at the international arena productivity of which is linked to the two countries' common views on the majority of regional and global policy issues. As for the parliaments, they are also coordinating their efforts including within the multilateral structures.

    "The CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly and the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly became an important area of parliamentary cooperation within which our deputies work on harmonizing  the member states' legislations," said Toqayev.

