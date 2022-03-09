Kazakh Senate Speaker, South Korean Ambassador meet

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Chairman of the Kazakh Senate Maulen Ashimbayev met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of South Korea to Kazakhstan Koo Hong-seok, Kazinform cites the press service of the upper chamber of parliament.

During the meeting, the sides said the bilateral relations between Kazakhstan and South Korea have been developed into an expanded strategic partnership thanks to the work conducted by the leadership of the two countries.

Ashimbayev told the ambassador about the considerable changes ongoing in Kazakhstan following the January events.

«The public hold broad discussions on the concept New Kazakhstan put forward by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev,» said the Kazakh Senate Speaker.

«One of the key focuses of the Senate is legislative support of the modernization agenda of the President. Among the undertaken reforms the fight against social inequality and poverty, further democratization of political system are of top priority. Economic reforms also take a key place in the new agenda. The senators are ready to adopt promptly all laws necessary for the realization of the reforms,» said the Senate Chairman.

For his part, the South Korean Ambassador noted the importance of the initiated reforms by Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, noting that official Seoul fully supports the course conducted by Kazakhstan aimed at reducing social inequality and poverty.

During the meeting, the interlocutors also discussed the situation in Ukraine. The sides noted the importance of peaceful settlement of the situation. In this regard, Ashimbayev reminded the readiness of Kazakhstan previously outlined by the Head of State to provide necessary humanitarian assistance as well as act as a mediator for holding negotiations.

The sides underlined the willingness to further strengthen cooperation between Kazakhstan and South Korea in a wide spectrum of interaction.




