EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:19, 04 July 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Senate Speaker, Tengizchevroil General Director discuss future of oil industry

    None
    Photo: senate.parlam.kz
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev met with General Director at Tengizchevroil Kevin Lyon to discuss the relevant issues of oil industry development as well as the company’s working plan, Kazinform cites the press service of the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament.

    During the meeting, the sides touched upon the issues of introducing the most sophisticated technologies into production, especially in the context of Kazakhstan’s ambitious goal to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060 as well as the water shortage problem raised by the Head of State at the Astana International Forum in early June.

    Special attention was paid to the expansion of cooperation in the sphere of gas supplies aimed at meeting the domestic demand.

    Kevin Lyon talked about the company’s plans for the future and expressed readiness to cooperate.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Senate Parliament Business, companies Oil & Gas Oil and Gas
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!