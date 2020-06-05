Kazakh Senate Speaker, U.S. Ambassador hold talks

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Senate Speaker of Kazakhstan Maulen Ashimbayev held talks with U.S. Ambassador to Kazakhstan William Moser on Friday, Kazinform has learnt from the Senate’s press service.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged thoughts on the issues of economic, sociocultural and political cooperation between Kazakhstan and the U.S.

The Senate Speaker informed the American diplomat of the chamber’s work to bring to life President Tokayev’s package of political reforms and the ongoing modernization in Kazakhstan spearheaded by the Head of State.

Maulen Ashimbayev went on to reiterate that Kazakhstan is committed to further continue the development of democratic processes and stressed the need to expand cooperation between parliamentarian of the two countries.