EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:08, 18 May 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Senate Speaker, UNCTAD Secretary General had talks in Astana

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Mukhisa Kituyi, Secretary-General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), shared views on prospects for bilateral cooperation.

    Tokayev told about the realization of the 100 Specific Steps National Plan and Third Modernization Program, initiated by President Nazarbayev, focused efforts to provide favorable business environment and investment climate in Kazakhstan.

    The parties debated development of transport and logistics potential of Kazakhstan, realization of the Nurly Zhol program.

    Kazakh Speaker highly appreciated UNCTAD contribution to expanding regional trade relations, strengthening economic and transport potential of landlocked countries that contribute to their integration into international trade.

    Mukhisa Kituyi confirmed UNCTAD plans to widen mutual benefit cooperation and impelemting joint projects with Kazakhstan.

     

     

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Foreign policy Parliament UN Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!