Kazakh Senate to consider amendments to republican budget

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - At a meeting of the Senate Bureau, held under the chairmanship of Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev, the Senate has agreed the agenda for the next meeting of the upper chamber which will be held on March 3.

According to the press service of the Senate, deputies will discuss the draft law "On amendments to the law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On guaranteed transfer from the National Fund of the Republic of Kazakhstan for 2016-2018" and "On amendments and additions to the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On republican budget for 2016-2018" as well as the draft law "On employment".

In addition, the Senate's deputies will consider in the first reading of the draft law "On amendments and additions to some legislative acts on employment of the population of Kazakhstan" and "On amendments and additions to some legislative acts of Kazakhstan on environmental issues."

Moreover, the agenda of the forthcoming meeting included the issues of ratification of four international documents: Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Slovak Republic on the promotion and mutual protection of investments; Agreement on cooperation and interaction of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization's member-states on border issues; Protocol concerning ‘regional preparedness, response and co-operation in the case of incidents causing oil pollution' to the Framework Convention for the

Protection of Marine Environment of the Caspian Sea; Protocol 2005 to the Protocol for the suppression of unlawful acts against the safety of fixed platforms located on the continental shelf.