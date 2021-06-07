Kazakh Senator Mukhtar Kul-Mukhammed, Brazilian Ambassador Rubem Barbosa meet

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Chairman of the Kazakh Senate International Relations, Defense, and Security Committee Mukhtar Kul-Mukhammed has met with Brazilian Ambassador to Kazakhstan Rubem Barbosa, Kazinform cites the press service of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament.

At the meeting, Mukhtar Kul-Mukhammed stated that Kazakhstan was and is the reliable partner of Brazil in Central Asia.

«For us, Brazil is among key partners in Latin America, authoritative economic and political player in the international arena, BRICS and G20 member country,» said the senator.

The sides shared the views on economic, social and cultural, and political interaction between the countries.

According to Mr. Kul-Mukhammed, strengthening of contacts between the two Parliaments will be an important element of political dialogue.



