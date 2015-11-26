EN
    16:57, 26 November 2015 | GMT +6

    Kazakh senator to attend session of TURKSOY Permanent Council

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani senator Zhabal Yergaliyev is set to participate in the events under the aegis the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY) in Turkmenistan on November 26-28.

    MP Yergaliyev will participate in the 23rd session if the TURKSOY Permanent Council and attend the closing ceremony of the program "Mary - Turkic world cultural capital of 2015", Kazinform has learnt from the Senate's press service. The new cultural capital of the Turkic world will be named at the ceremony.

