Kazakh senators meet with re-elected Turkish Parliament Speaker

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani senators are in Turkey to attend the 10th plenary session of the Asia Parliamentary Assembly themed Sustaining Peace and Development in Asia, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament.

Darkhan Kaletayev, Secretary of the Committee for international relations, defense and security of the Senate, and Manap Kubenov, member of the Committee for economic policy, innovative development and entrepreneurship, are in Istanbul to participate in the session.



On the sidelines of the session, senators Kaletayev and Kubenov have already met with Ismail Kahraman who was re-elected as the Speaker of the Grand National Assembly (Parliament) of Turkey. Kahraman was the ruling Justice and Development Party's candidate.



Mr. Kaletayev conveyed Senate Speaker Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's congratulations to Ismail Kahraman on the occasion of his re-election.



During the meeting, the sides also touched upon the prospects of development of inter-parliamentary cooperation between the two countries.



