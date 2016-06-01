Kazakh senators met with Bundestag deputy Axel Fischer

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chairpersons of the committees of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament Ikram Adyrbekov and Serik Akylbay have met today with Deputy of the German Bundestag Axel Fischer, who arrived in Astana for the “Religions against Terrorism” International Conference.

Welcoming the foreign guest, I.Adyrbekov expressed confidence that this visit would boost the interaction between both countries’ parliaments and would promote fruitful cooperation between the delegations of Kazakhstan and Germany to the PACE and the OSCE PA.

S.Akylbay informed A.Fischer of the main areas of the Kazakh Parliament’s work on implementation of the 100 Specific Steps National Plan and the course of implementation of the judicial reforms aimed at ensuring the rule of law.

A.Fischer highly appraised Kazakhstan’s contribution to the promotion of the open dialogue between religious and political leaders in the fight with terrorism and extremism.

Deputy of the Senate Georgiy Kim and Secretary of the PACE Committee for Political Affairs Pavel Shevchenko participated in the meeting, Kazinform refers to the Senate’s press service.