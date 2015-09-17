Kazakh senators partake in OSCE PA session in Ulaanbaatar

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In the Mongolian capital of Ulaanbaatar Kazakhstan MPs headed by I.Adyrbekov, chairman of the Committee on International Relations, Defense and Security of the Senate, are taking part in the autumn of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.

According to the press service of the Senate, the delegation includes members of the Senate V.Bobrov and G.Kim. The session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly is being attended by about 300 delegates. Kazakhstani delegates have met with the chairman of the Parliament of Mongolia Zandaakhüügiin Enkhbold and chairman of the Standing Committee on Security and Foreign Policy of the Parliament of Mongolia Zh.Enkhbayar. The meeting has discussed the issue of Kazakh-Mongolian cooperation including inter-parliamentary dialogue. The two sides noted that the conditions of comprehensive globalization are one of the most popular tools in the interaction of parliamentary diplomacy. The sitting stressed that the MPs of the OSCE countries are actively involved in consideration of issues important for the organization. The Kazakh side has requested Mongolia to support Kazakhstan's candidacy for UN Security Council non-permanent member in 2017-2018. Mongolian MPs were informed about the priorities and specific activities of Kazakhstan as an active and constructive member of the international community. Members of Kazakhstan's delegation invited their Mongolian colleagues to partake in the international exhibition EXPO-2017. September 17 Kazakh delegation met with L.Tsog - Deputy Chairman of the State Great Hural. The two sides have exchanged views on bilateral cooperation and prospects for collaboration between the legislative bodies of the two states. During the session, the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly held a discussion on the situation in Ukraine. Sergei Naryshkin, Chairman of the Russian State Duma, called to convene an interparliamentary contact group on Ukraine. Ukrainian Deputy A.Gerasimov reported at the event as well. Kazakhstan's MP I.Adyrbekov noted that Kazakhstan adheres to a balanced and realistic approach to resolve the crisis in Ukraine.