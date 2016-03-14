Kazakh senators participate in CSTO PA session

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Vice Speaker of the Kazakh Senate Sergey Gromov and member of the Committee for finance and budget Yerbolat Mukayev took part in the session of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly Council in Yerevan, Armenia.

According to the Senate's press service, participants of the session discussed the issues of international and collective security as well as day-to-day functioning of the organization.

Utmost attention was paid to the working plan of the CSTO PA for 2016, harmonization of the national legislation of the CSTO member states in 2016-2020, and amendments to key guideline documents.