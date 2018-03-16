Kazakh senators to monitor presidential elections in Russia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani senators will monitor the upcoming presidential elections in Russia scheduled to be held on March 18, Kazinform has learnt from the Senate's press service.

Kazakhstani MPs Gumar Dyussembayev, Yedil Mamytbekov, and Nariman Turegaliyev will be a part of the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly mission during the Russian presidential elections.



MP Mikhail Bortnik will represent the CSTO PA at the elections.



The OSCE PA mission will include senators Rashit Akimov, Saule Aitpayeva, Vladimir Volkov, Dulat Kustavletov, and Tuleubek Mukashev.

The Federation Council of the Russian Federation invited Kazakhstani lawmakers Mukhtar Dzhumagaziyev, Bakhytzhan Zhumagulov, Sergei Plotnikov, and Bakytbai Chelpekov to monitor elections in Russia.



The senators are planning to visit electoral districts in Moscow, Saint Petersburg, Kazan, Astrakhan, and Kurgan.