Kazakh-Serbian Business Council to be established in 2016

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan and Serbia will establish a business council this year, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Hungary with concurrent accreditation to Macedonia and Serbia Nurbakh Rustemov said it at the press conference in Astana on Tuesday.

"The Intergovernmental Commission will hold its first meeting ahead of the Kazakh President's visit to Serbia. During the meeting we will establish the Business Council," the Kazakh Diplomat said.



Recall that the Ministry of National Economy will hold the meeting of the Kazakh-Serbian Intergovernmental Commission for Economic Cooperation as per Prime Minister Karim Massimov's instruction.



Noteworthy to say that in 2015, the volume of commodity turnover between the two countries made $55.8 mln ($27.4 mln of export, $28.4 mln of import) having exceeded year 2014 indicators by 2.8 times.



The countries established diplomatic relations on December 10, 1996.