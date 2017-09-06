EN
    10:15, 06 September 2017

    Kazakh, Serbian defense ministers talk over military coop

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Colonel General Saken Zhassuzakov, has met with the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Serbia, Aleksandar Vulin, who is paying an official visit to our country, the Kazakh Ministry of Defense's press service reports.

    At the meeting, the sides discussed the development of the military cooperation between the defense establishments.

    The Serbian delegation also visited the National University of Defense named after the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the National Military-Patriotic Center of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan.

     

