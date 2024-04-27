EN
    Kazakh, Serbian FMs eye ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in a phone call

    Kazakhstan and Serbia
    Murat Nurtleu and Ivica Dačić Photo credit: press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry

    Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu had a phone conversation with his counterpart Ivica Dačić, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

    During the conversation, the parties touched upon the ways to strengthen bilateral political, trade and economic ties, as well as the implementation of agreements reached during the official visit of Kazakh Foreign Minister to Belgrade in November last year, including the exchange of visits at the highest and high levels. Ministers compare notes on the international and regional agenda.

    In addition, the heads of foreign ministries exchanged views on interaction within multilateral structures, including the UN.

    The phone call was held at the initiative of the Serbian side.

