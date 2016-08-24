Kazakh, Serbian leaders signed joint statement

BELGRADE. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan and Serbia - Nursultan Nazarbayev and Tomislav Nikolić - signed a joint statement after the talks held in narrow and extended formats.

Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan Zhakip Assanov and Minister of Justice of Serbia Nela Kuburović signed an Agreement on Legal Assistance, Detention and Extradition of Persons as per Criminal Cases.

CEO of Astana EXPO-2017 National Company Akhmetzhan Yessimov and Commissioner of Serbia for EXPO-2017 Zarko Malinovic signed an Agreement on participation of Serbia in the exhibition.

Governor of Almaty region Amandyk Batalov and Chairman of the Government of Vojvodina Autonomous Province I. Mirović signed an Agreement on Cooperation