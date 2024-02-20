EN
    19:29, 20 February 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakh, Serbian Presidents hold phone talk

    Akorda
    Photo: Akorda

    During the conversation, held at the initiative of the Serbian side, the parties discussed the current state and prospects for the development of political and trade-economic cooperation, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

    The leaders expressed mutual interest in strengthening business ties and implementation of joint investment projects in the areas of industry, agriculture, transport and logistics.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Aleksandar Vučić also exchanged views on a number of topical issues on the international agenda, reaffirming their readiness to continue constructive dialog on ensuring sustainable development, promoting global peace and security.

    The President of Serbia invited the Kazakh leader to visit Belgrade.

    President of Kazakhstan
