EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:16, 03 September 2015 | GMT +6

    Kazakh servicemen marched at Tian&#39;anmen Square - V-Day in China (PHOTOS)

    None
    None
    BEIJING. KAZINFORM 76 servicemen of the silent drill team of the Kazakh Defense Ministry marched at the world's largest Tian'anmen Square in Beijing today.

    Supreme Commander-in-Chief - President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev watched the servicemen from the rostrum. The team was led by commander of the silent drill team of the Defense Ministry Maksad Baizhigitov. "We are confident that we will worthily represent our country in the V-Day parade. I am proud of being a part of this," he said prior to the event. The age of our servicemen ranges from 22 to 28. Among those selected for Beijing parade are the grandchildren and great-grandchildren of the heroes and veterans of the World War II, Nurlan Aldiyarov, Head of the Defense Ministry's Combat Training Department says. 15 Chinese and 17 foreign dismounted troops representing Kazakhstan, Russia, Belarus, Cuba, Egypt, Kyrgyzstan, Mexico, Mongolia, Pakistan, Serbia, Tajikistan, Afghanistan, Cambodia, The Republic of Fiji, Laos, Vanuatu and Venezuela are participating in the event.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan and China President of Kazakhstan Kazinform's Timeline News President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!