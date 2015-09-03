BEIJING. KAZINFORM 76 servicemen of the silent drill team of the Kazakh Defense Ministry marched at the world's largest Tian'anmen Square in Beijing today.

Supreme Commander-in-Chief - President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev watched the servicemen from the rostrum. The team was led by commander of the silent drill team of the Defense Ministry Maksad Baizhigitov. "We are confident that we will worthily represent our country in the V-Day parade. I am proud of being a part of this," he said prior to the event. The age of our servicemen ranges from 22 to 28. Among those selected for Beijing parade are the grandchildren and great-grandchildren of the heroes and veterans of the World War II, Nurlan Aldiyarov, Head of the Defense Ministry's Combat Training Department says. 15 Chinese and 17 foreign dismounted troops representing Kazakhstan, Russia, Belarus, Cuba, Egypt, Kyrgyzstan, Mexico, Mongolia, Pakistan, Serbia, Tajikistan, Afghanistan, Cambodia, The Republic of Fiji, Laos, Vanuatu and Venezuela are participating in the event.