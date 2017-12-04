Kazakh seventh-grader secures gold at Taekwon-do ITF World Cup

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Nearly 2,000 athletes from 35 countries competed at the Open Cup of CIS of the Taekwon-do ITF World Cup in Minsk, Kazinform cites the Ekibastuz Sports Department.

It is reported that four athletes of the Pavlodar Regional Taekwon-do ITF Federation represented Kazakhstan: Ali Uzkhanov, Rustam Nurov, Gulzhamal Myrzakhan, and Alina Sambuyeva.







According to the tournament results, Ali Uzkhanov became the silver medalist among juniors aged 14-15 within the 45 kg weight class. Ali is a pupil of the 10th grade, who holds the title of Master of Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Rustam Nurov grabbed bronze among cadets within the 35 kg weight class. He studies in the 7th grade.

Alina Sambuyeva, who is a fifth-grade pupil, won the silver.

Gulzhamal Myrzakhan claimed gold and the 2017 World Cup title. Last year, she also became the world champion. Gulzhamal studies in the 7th grade, she has been engaged in this sport starting from the 1st grade.