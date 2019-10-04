EN
    22:15, 04 October 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Shakimova in 1/8 of AIBA Women's World Boxing Championships

    ULAN-UDE. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani boxer Dariga Shakimova has defeated Martına Schmoranzova of Czech Republic by unanimous decision of judges, Kazinform refers to Kazakhstan Boxing Federation.

    Thus, Dariga secured her way out in the 1/8 finals of the 2019 AIBA Women's World Boxing Championships.

    It should be noted that the event is taking place in Russia’s Ulan-Ude from 3 to 13 October the current year.

    Sport Boxing News
