Kazakh Shayakhmetov grabs silver at 2024 Junior Track World Championships

Kazakhstan’s young rider Daniyar Shayakhmetov won a silver medal in the Men's Keirin at the 2024 UCI Junior Track World Championships held in Luoyang, China, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.

Daniyar finished some +0.026 seconds behind the race's winner to take home silver. Fabio Del Medico of Italy won gold, while Kanata Takahashi of Japan also secured silver in the Men's Keirin.

The 2024 UCI Junior Track World Championships is held between August 21 and 25 in Luoyang, China.

The UCI Junior Track World Championships held annually remains the highest-level individual sports event for the youth in the international cycling sector.