Kazakh Shekerbekova grabs silver at World Boxing Championship

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 28-year-old Zhaina Shekerbekova of Kazakhstan, competing at the 51 kg flyweight bout, has for the first time ever won a silver medal at the 2018 Women's World Boxing Championship, held in New Delhi, India.

In the semi-final bout Shekerbekova defeated Japan's Tsukimi Namiki 5:0, the press service of Kazakhstan's Boxing Federation reports. It is noteworthy Tsukimi Namiki won Kazakhstan's President Cup Championship title held this year in Astana.



In the final Shekerbekova lost to North Korean Pang Chol Mi, a silver medalist of the Asian Games 2018.



Another Kazakh boxer Karina Ibragimova (60kg) also won a bronze medal at the World Boxing Championship.