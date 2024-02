Kazakh shooters claim 3 medals at Asian Shotgun Championship in Kuwait

Kazakh shooters won three medals at the ongoing Asian Shotgun Championship in Kuwait, Kazinform News Agency reports.

According to the Kazakhstan Sports Shooting Federation, Mariya Dmitriyenko from Shymkent won a bronze medal in individual trap event.

Nikita Moisseyev (Shymkent), Bogdan Konchenko (Shymkent) and Nikita Chikulayev (Almaty) brought a gold medal in trap men qualification.

Another bronze medal was claimed by Mariya Dmitriyenko (Shymkent), Anastassiya Prilepina (Shymkent), Aizhan Dosmagambetova (Kyzylorda region) in trap women qualification.