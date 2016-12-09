Kazakh shooters haul bronze at Asian Championship

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh athletes hauled three bronze medals at the Asian Airgun Championships in Tehran, Iran, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh Shooting Federation.

Kazakhstani Yelizaveta Pushkareva, Violetta Starostina and Dariya Kalinina clinched bronze in the air rifle event. Gold went to China. Team Bangladesh won bronze.



Valeriy Babakov, Yegor Yegorov and Yeldar Imankulov of Kazakhstan also collected bronze in the air pistol competition. China claimed gold, whereas the hosting team - Iran settled for silver.



Kazakh shooters Dmitriy Suboch, Raahid Yunusmetov and Maksim Mazepa also won bronze in the same competition.