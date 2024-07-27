Kazakh shooters Satpayev, Le to vie for bronze at 2024 Paris Games

Kazakhstan’s air rifle shooting team successfully competed in 10m air rifle mixed team qualification held in the Chateauroux Shooting Centre in Paris, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Islam Satpayev and Alexandra Le showed third result and will vie for a bronze medal in the final competition vs Germany.

Chinese and South Korean shooters will compete against each other for the gold medal.

The second Kazakh team, which includes Konstantin Malinovsky and Arina Altukhova, finished 27th.