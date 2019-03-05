Kazakh short track speed skater finishes fifth at 2019 Winter Universiade

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Denis Nikisha of Kazakhstan came in fifth at the men's 500 m short track speed skating race at the Krasnoyarsk 2019 Winter Universiade, Sports.kz reports.

Denis Nikisha reached the semifinals but failed to get through to Final A as he lost to Konstantin Ivliyev of Russia and Jiwon Park of the Republic of Korea. The Kazakhstani athlete turned out to be the best in the consolation Final B, and, therefore, came in the fifth place. The other short track speed skaters of Kazakhstan, Nurlybek Beiseyev and Yevgeniy Rebik dropped out at earlier stages.



Korea's Jiwon Park and Yongjin Lim struck gold and silver, respectively. Russia's Ivliyev bagged the bronze medal.