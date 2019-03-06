Kazakh short track speed skaters third in 5,000m relay at 2019 Winter Universiade

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Kazakhstan Men's Short Track Speed Skating Team has won the bronze medal in the 5,000M relay at the Krasnoyarsk 2019 Winter Universiade, Kazinform has learned from the National Olympic Committee.

The Kazakh athletes managed to take the third place of the podium. The Republic of Korea struck gold, while Russia claimed silver.



It should be mentioned that initially, it was the Japanese team which finished third. However, the judges decided to bestow bronze upon the team of Kazakhstan.