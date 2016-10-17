EN
    20:49, 17 October 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Shvedova 13th in WTA doubles rankings

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) placed Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan 33rd in the world in its updated rankings this week.

    Shvedova lost one spot and slid down to №33.

    Another Kazakhstani tennis player Yulia Putintseva retained her 34th spot in the rankings.

    Shvedova was also ranked 13th in the WTA's doubles rankings.

    Nothing has changed in the top three of the rankings as German Angelique Kerber is still at the top. Coming in 2nd is former №1 American Serena Williams. Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland rounds out the top three.

