EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:59, 12 June 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Shvedova and Georgian Kalashnikova win Ricoh Open doubles title

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan and Oksana Kalashnikova of Georgia won the Ricoh Open women's doubles title in Hertogenbosch in the Netherlands on Saturday.

    The Kazakh-Georgian duo outclassed Swiss Xenia Knoll and Serb Aleksandra Krunic in straight sets 6-1, 6-1. Shvedova and Kalashnikova needed only 46 minutes to win the final match.

    This is the 13th doubles title for Yaroslava Shvedova.

    Shvedova thanked her doubles partner Oksana Kalashnikova in an Instagram post: "How do you like my trophy? Looks like Champions League trophy, it's a biggest in my collection. Happy to win at one of the nicest tournament@ricohopen Thank you @oksy_kl it was fun to play with you."

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!