Kazakh Shvedova and Putintseva remain in WTA top 40

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player retained their spots in the updated ranking of the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Kazakhstan number one in tennis Yaroslava Shvedova is ranked 33rd. Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan also retained her 34th spot in the ranking.



At the top of the ranking is German tennis player Angelique Kerber. Coming in second is tennis legend Serena Williams. Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland rounds out the top three.



The only representative of Kazakhstan in the WTA women's doubles ranking Yaroslava Shvedova is placed 13th.