Kazakh Shvedova eases into Indiana Wells second round

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan sneaked into the second round of the BNP Paribas Open in Indiana Wells after a hard-won opening match, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

The 28-year-old Shvedova edged out Czech Kristina Pliskova in a three-set match. The Kazakhstani needed 2h 21 min to eliminate Pliskova 6-3, 6-7, 7-5.

Shvedova will face off with №11 seed Lucie Safarova in the next round.

The prize fund of the tournament exceeds $6.8 million.