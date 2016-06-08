EN
    10:59, 08 June 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Shvedova loses at the start of Ricoh Open

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Yaroslava Shvedova was eliminated in the first round of the Ricoh Open in Hertogenbosch in the Netherlands.

    The 28-year-old Shvedova was stunned by world №32 Kristina Mladenovic of France in straight sets 6-4, 6-3.

    Mladenovic, 23, needed an hour and a half to send the Kazakhstani home and take their head to head rivalry to 1-1.

    The prize fund of the tournament totals $226,750.

    Source: Sports.kz

    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis News
