Kazakh Shvedova loses at the start of Ricoh Open

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Yaroslava Shvedova was eliminated in the first round of the Ricoh Open in Hertogenbosch in the Netherlands.

The 28-year-old Shvedova was stunned by world №32 Kristina Mladenovic of France in straight sets 6-4, 6-3.

Mladenovic, 23, needed an hour and a half to send the Kazakhstani home and take their head to head rivalry to 1-1.

The prize fund of the tournament totals $226,750.

Source: Sports.kz