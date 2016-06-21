EN
    08:19, 21 June 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Shvedova out of Aegon International Eastbourne

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan has crashed out of the second round of the qualification at the Aegon International at Devonshire Park in Eastbourne with the prize fund of $711, 778, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    She lost to Belgian Alison Van Uytvanck in straight sets 6-7, 4-6. The world №132 needed 1h 35 min to send Shvedova packing.

    It is worth mentioning that the Kazakhstani is ranked 37 spots higher than Van Uytvanck.

    Next up for the Belgian is Ana Konjuh of Croatia.

