Kazakh Shvedova retires mid-match in Nurnberg

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan has retired mid-match at the 2017 Nurnberger Versicherungs Cup in Germany today, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

Seeded 7th at the tournament, Shvedova retired after losing the first set 4-6 to Japanese Misaki Doi in the quarterfinal match.



The opponents played only for 45 minutes.



Doi will face the winner of Dutch Kiki Bertens and American Alison Riske quarterfinal.