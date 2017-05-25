EN
    19:01, 25 May 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Shvedova retires mid-match in Nurnberg

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan has retired mid-match at the 2017 Nurnberger Versicherungs Cup in Germany today, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

    Seeded 7th at the tournament, Shvedova retired after losing the first set 4-6 to Japanese Misaki Doi in the quarterfinal match.

    The opponents played only for 45 minutes.

    Doi will face the winner of Dutch Kiki Bertens and American Alison Riske quarterfinal.

    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
