Kazakh Shvedova retires mid-match in Sweden

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - World №48 Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan had to retire mid-match at the Ericsson Open in Bastad in Sweden, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

The Kazakhstani faced 26-year-old Mona Barthel of Germany ranked 79th in the world in the first-round match.

Shvedova won the first set 6-4, but lost the second one 3-6. She was forced to retire being 0-3 down in the third set due to injury.

Mona Barthel will next face Italian Karin Knapp.

Source: Sports.kz