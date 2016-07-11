EN
    17:45, 11 July 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Shvedova rises 40 spots up in WTA's Singles Leaderboard rankings

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) has released an updated Singles Leaderboard rankings today, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan rose 40 spots up to №38 in the updated rankings after reaching the quarterfinal of the Wimbledon Championships in London last week.

    Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva slid from №37 to №30.

    American Serena Williams tops the rankings after claiming her 22nd Grand Slam title and equaling legendary Steffi Graf for second-most of all time.

