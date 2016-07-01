EN
    15:05, 01 July 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Shvedova strolls into third round of Wimbledon

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan reached the third round of the 2016 Wimbledon in London yesterday, Kazinform refers to Sports.kz.

    The Kazakhstani outclassed Ukrainian Elina Svitolina seeded 17th at the tournament in three sets 6-2, 3-6, 6-4.

    Shvedova advances to the third round of the tournament where she will play against Sabine Lisicki.

    The German player routed the 14th-seeded Aussie Sam Stosur in straight sets 6-4, 6-2 in the second round.

    Source: Sports.kz

