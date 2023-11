ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan battled through to the second round of the 2017 Nurnberger Versicherungs Cup in Germany, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

Shvedova seeded 7th at the tournament stunned German qualifier Anna Zaja in a three-set match 3-6, 7-5, 6-1.



The Kazakhstani will have to brush off German wildcard Tatjana Maria in order to advance to the quarterfinal.