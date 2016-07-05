EN
    09:45, 05 July 2016

    Kazakh Shvedova to face Williams in Wimbledon quarterfinal

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan reached quarterfinal of the 2016 Wimbledon Championships on Monday.

    She eliminated the 28th seeded Lucie Safarova in straight sets in the third round of the Grand Slam in London and will face Venus Williams in the quarterfinal.

    The elder Williams sister seeded 8th at the Wimbledon Championships this year beat Carla Suarez Navarro from Spain 7-6, 6-4 in the third-round match.

    Source: Sports.kz

    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis News
