    17:05, 08 October 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Shvedova toppled in China Open quarterfinal

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan was edged out of the quarterfinals of the 2016 China Open in Beijing on Friday, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    World №3 Agnieszka Radwanska needed a little bit over an hour to eliminate the 29-year-old Shvedova. Radwanska defeated the Kazakhstani in straight sets 6-1, 6-2 taking their head-to-head rivalry to 4:1.

    The Polish tennis player will play against world №19 Elina Svitolina in the semifinals.

