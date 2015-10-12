Kazakh singer Ademi claimed second place in New Wave contest in Sochi

ASTANA.K AZINFORM Croatian singer Damir Kedžo became the winner of the New Wave contest of young pop music performers which ended in Sochi yesterday, October 11, RIA Novosti reports.

Earlier, Kedzo won many competitions in his home country including a Grand Prix at Slavyanskiy Bazar 2010 held in Vitebsk. Following the New Wave, Kedzo was awarded with a statuette made from crystal glass in a shape of wave and 3 mln 500 thousand roubles. Kazakh singer Ademi (Dinara Kairova) claimed the second place and got the People's Choice Award as well as 2 mln 200 thousand roubles. Ademi is a First Prize Laureate at the Varna International Music Competition (Bulgaria) and a participant of various international music festivals held in Austria, Germany, Italy and Czech Republic. Millane Fernandez from Indonesia shared the second place with Ademi. Fernandez is a winner of Germany's Next Singing Idol (BMG and Blid magazine 2001, Producer - D. Bolen) and MTVVJ Hunt (2007, Indonesia). In 2003-2004 she performed in King Lion musical in Berlin. Ukrainian band The Pringlez became the third at the event and was awarded 1 mln 300 thousand roubles. 15 performers from 12 countries - Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Bulgaria, Greece, Indonesia, Italy, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Ukraine, Croatia and Switzerland - joined the competition. Russia was represented there by Oleg Sidorov, Kamila Izmailova and Tatyana Shamanina. Popular Russian and foreign singers and musicians such as Philipp Kirkorov, Igor Nikolayev, Leonid Agutin, Laima Vaikule, Konstantin Meladze, Ani Lorak and Angelika Varum were among the jury of the contest together with its co-founder Igor Krutoy. Kazakhstan was represented at the contest by Ademi and VoiceKZ band.