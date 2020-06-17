EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:36, 17 June 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakh singer Daneliya Tuleshova releases new song

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani singer Daneliya Tuleshova has released a new song called FIRE. She revealed the art work for the song on her Instagram account, Kazinform reports.


    It bears to remind that Daneliya represented Kazakhstan at the Junior Eurovision 2018 in Minsk and was placed 6th at the singing competition.

    Earlier Kazinform reported that Daneliya auditioned for the America’s Got Talent reality show and stunned the judges with her performance of Tears of Gold by Canadian singer Faouzia.



    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Entertainment
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!